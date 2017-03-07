Quantcast

Busted: Trump met and ‘warmly greeted’ Russian ambassador during 2016 campaign

Tom Boggioni

07 Mar 2017 at 16:40 ET                   
President Donald Trump, Ambassador Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak (Shutterstock)

Despite repeatedly denying that he met with the Russians during his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump spoke with and “warmly greeted” Russian Ambassador Sergey  Kislyak after giving a foreign policy speech on April 27, 2016.

According to John Aravosis, writing at Americablog, candidate Trump’s meet-up was reported by the Wall Street Journal at the time.

The Wall Street Journal reported that then-candidate Trump met with Kislyak prior his speech to establish his foreign policy credibility in the early day of the election.

“A few minutes before he made those remarks, Mr. Trump met at a VIP reception with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak. Mr. Trump warmly greeted Mr. Kislyak and three other foreign ambassadors who came to the reception,” the Journal reported.

The Journal reported that Trump used the speech to praise Russia, saying he looked forward to working with President Vladimir Putin.

Aravosis also noted that conservative news site Newsmax also reported on the meeting.

The Trump administration is already reeling from revelations that many members of Trump’s inner circle have met with Russian officials.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
