‘Cards Against Humanity’ creator sends a message to ‘cruel idiot’ Republican with a flood of potatoes

A screen capture of the potatoes that will be mailed to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI (via http://johnsonpotato.com/)

A co-creator of the party game “Cards Against Humanity” is launching a campaign to mail thousands of potatoes — each marked with the words “Hold a town hall” — to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (WI).

The Guardian said on Friday that game creator Max Temkin is targeting Johnson because the senator threatened a constituent with arrest if the man — a Vietnam veteran and Milwaukee resident — persisted in his dogged effort to speak to the senator face-to-face.

Senator @RonJohnsonWI is a coward. Please send him a potato for $5: https://t.co/oBAjRrc2TF pic.twitter.com/aWjgtYK15B — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) March 3, 2017

On February 17th, Johnson’s office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Earl Good ordering him not to contact or visit any of Johnson’s offices in Wisconsin or Washington, D.C. after Good spent several days determinedly dialing and redialing the senator’s contact numbers in an effort to speak with someone.

Good — a registered Democrat — told Milwaukee’s CBS Channel 58 that at points he was making up to 80 calls per day.

“The reason I reached out to Ron Johnson, I disagreed with several of the cabinet appointments that were made, and I was concerned about the Affordable Care Act, privatizing the veteran’s administration, the Russian hacking,” he said.

The Cards Against Humanity website posted an entry that reads:

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is refusing to hold a town hall meeting with his constituents. When one of his voters, a Vietnam veteran, called his office asking for a town hall, Johnson sent him a cease and desist letter. Legally, we’re not allowed to call Senator Johnson a cruel idiot who doesn’t understand how health insurance works. But we are allowed to mail thousands of potatoes to his office demanding that he listen to his constituents and hold a town hall meeting. For only $5, you can send a potato with your name on it to Senator Ron Johnson’s office demanding that he hold a town hall meeting.

“Temkin had planned to send ‘one ton of inverted pork rectums’ to the senator’s office, but changed course on Thursday,” the Guardian‘s Adam Gabbatt said. “It is unclear where the potatoes will originate from, although the state of Wisconsin is well known for its potato output.”

Johnson is just one of many Republican legislators who are avoiding face-to-face contact with voters since the party announced its plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — without bothering to come up with a replacement plan.