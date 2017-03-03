Carl Bernstein mocks ‘excruciating’ Carter Page interview: ‘He was a deer caught in headlights’

Carl Bernstein (Photo: Screen capture)

Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein was floored by Anderson Cooper’s interview with Donald Trump’s former foreign policy advisor Carter Page.

“One, I thought it was an excruciating interview to watch,” Bernstein said. “He looked like a deer caught in headlights. What I came away with is here is someone who may have been used by the Russians and may have been used by the Trump campaign and perhaps rather cruelly in both instances. I don’t know.”

Bernstein said that one thing he absolutely believes is that there is a cover-up. But let’s cut to the chase here. There’s a cover-up going on. We can’t tell yet what the cover up from the Trump administration and from Mr. Flynn and Mr. Sessions, who have lied is about. But there is a cover-up going on. People are trying to keep us and investigators from knowing what all of these goings-on are about, people around Donald Trump and Russians, Russian nationals, ethno-Russians, and the campaign. That’s what all of this about.”

He continued that he doesn’t know what it will lead to but knows that Trump and those around him, including Sessions, don’t want us to know what the truth is.

The panel universally agreed that the interview was painful and embarrassing.

Watch their discussion below: