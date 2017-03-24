Quantcast

Chuck Schumer tells ‘incompetent’ Donald Trump to act like ‘a real president’

Sarah K. Burris

24 Mar 2017 at 18:24 ET                   
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that President Donald Trump did nothing to reach out to Democrats on the health care law the GOP sought to pass. Despite what Trump said in his Friday press conference, Republicans have the majority in the Senate and an overwhelming majority in the House. Schumer encouraged Trump to act like a president and stop blaming anyone other than his own party.

“The failure is completely among the Republicans, President Trump and the Congress,” Schumer told Wolf Blitzer Friday. “Now, it’s about time for the president to lead. Not to name call, not to blame, but to lead.”

Schumer said that Trump’s need to say that people will suffer and point to those who are to blame is not a presidential move. “If you’re a real president you care about people’s suffering,” he continued.

If Trump takes the repeal off the table and work to “repair not replace” then Schumer and Democrats would be more than willing to pay ball, he explained.

Watch the exchange below:

