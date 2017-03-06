David Letterman: ‘Stupid son of a b*tch’ Trump is ‘insulting America’ with his unhinged Twitter rants

David Letterman - Facebook

David Letterman may no longer have a late-night talk show, but that isn’t stopping him from sharing his views on President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vulture, Letterman called out Trump for being a “stupid son of a b*tch” for going off on unhinged rants on Twitter in which he makes sweeping accusations with no evidence to back them up.

In particular, Letterman was furious when Trump called out Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) for being an “all talk, no action” congressman, despite the fact that Lewis was a major icon of the American civil rights movement.

“The all-talk John Lewis goes down there and gets a goddamned skull fracture,” Letterman pointed out about Lewis’s actions to fight for civil rights in the 1960s. “I mean, Trumpy will never have to worry about a skull fracture because of the hair.”

Letterman also said that Trump’s erratic behavior has been tarnishing the office of the presidency, as well as the image of the United States as a whole.

“But in addition to every other thing that’s wrong with the Trump, he’s ignorant in a way that’s insulting to the office, insulting to America, insulting to human rights, insulting to civil rights, insulting to John Lewis,” said Letterman. “Trump saying that broke my heart. I thought, ‘You stupid son of a bitch. You ought to have known better than that.'”

