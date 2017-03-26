‘Democrats are smiling’:Trump launches Twitter attacks on Republicans after health care debacle

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Still smarting from the failure to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday and Sunday to attack fellow Republicans for not getting the job done.

Sunday morning, Trump launched a broadside against the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus for undermining House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) efforts to pass his replacement health care plan, saying they encouraged Democrats with their recalcitrance.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” Trump wrote, taking aim at the group that held out because they also wanted to repeal the pre-existing health care coverage contained in Obamacare.

Lashing out in all directions, Saturday morning Trump promoted Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro’s show, tweeting, “Watch @ JudgeJeanine on @ FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.”

Pirro opened her show by calling for the resignation of Ryan for not getting the replacement health care plan voted upon and passed.

“How could you possibly misjudge this,” Pirro said addressing Ryan. “I certainly have not spoken to the president about any of this, but I can only imagine that he and his aides took on healthcare because they believed you had his back, and you didn’t! They didn’t even test the waters.”

Pirro added that Ryan has “gotta go.”

Trump’s tweets and Pirros commentary below: