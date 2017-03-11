‘Didn’t you used to be a girl?’: Chaz Bono faces deluge of online hate after Hannity Twitter spat

Trans rights pioneer Chaz Bono (Twitter.com)

On Saturday, Fox News anchor and stalwart supporter of Pres. Donald Trump Sean Hannity jumped into a Twitter war with trans rights pioneer Chaz Bono, the son of LGBT icon Cher. While Bono appeared to get the upper hand in the confrontation, he was left to mop up messages from hundreds of angry conservative trolls, most of whom seemed to feel that Bono’s trans status makes him ineligible to speak on political matters or to speak at all.

“‘It’ should just keep quiet,” fumed one of the many angry messages aimed at Bono by Hannity’s supporters.

Mediaite.com reported that Hannity called Bono “dumber than dirt” after Bono asked in a tweet whether Hannity and other knee-jerk Trump boosters are “all Putin loving, reality denying, traitors to the principals our country was founded on, Fascists, Just Like #Trump?”

So is the new Right, all Putin loving, reality denying, traitors to the principals our country was founded on, Fascists, Just Like #Trump? https://t.co/lfpfxIEpr2 — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) March 10, 2017

Mediaite’s Justin Baragona wrote, “That tweet was mostly ignored, considering it came from the verified account of a celebrity, gathering up a little more than two dozen retweets. However, almost two days later, Hannity noticed, and he wasn’t happy.”

“Chaz clearly you are just ignorant. Read the @wikileaks info released this week. Try and educate yourself before tweeting inane lib tlk pts!” Hannity angrily replied before falling back on the right-wing canard that liberals should never criticize racists, authoritarians and bigots because the left is supposed to be “tolerant.”

“Also Chaz I thought you liberals were supposed to be ‘tolerant’, & ‘inclusive’. You r just the typical phony Hollywood hypocrite,” Hannity complained. “I have said many times we should NOT trust Putin. I embrace truth everyday. I love my country and am not a fascist. You r ignorant and dull.”

He concluded, “Chaz come on my TV show so I can expose to all what a hypocrite you are and that you’re dumber than dirt.”

Chaz clearly you are just ignorant. Read the @wikileaks info released this week. Try and educate yourself before tweeting inane lib tlk pts! https://t.co/hLWri23Lx7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 11, 2017

Also Chaz I thought you liberals were supposed to be "tolerant", & "inclusive".

You r just the typical phony Hollywood hypocrite. https://t.co/hLWri23Lx7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 11, 2017

I have said many times we should NOT trust Putin. I embrace truth everyday. I love my country and am not a fascist. You r ignorant and dull. https://t.co/hLWri23Lx7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 11, 2017

Chaz come on my TV show so I can expose to all what a hypocrite you are and that you're dumber than dirt. https://t.co/hLWri23Lx7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 11, 2017

Bono replied, “Oh Sean, while that’s tempting, I don’t play with stupid. But have fun denigrating the CIA and propping up Putin. Reagan would be so proud.”

Oh Sean, while that's tempting, I don't play with stupid. But have fun denigrating the CIA and propping up Putin. Reagan would be so proud. https://t.co/eaqIrPeX7X — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) March 11, 2017

This was apparently the cue for every anti-trans, Trump-supporting, LGBT-hating troll on the web to invade Bono’s Twitter mentions.

@seanhannity @ChazBono is a mentally deranged homosexual whom got a sex change because they weren't happy with themselves "it" should just keep quiet — Cyb3rs34l (@Cyb3rs34l) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono Chaz, Didn't you used to be a girl? — Susan Rapetti (@RapettiSusan) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono should NOT call #POTUS Fascist if u don't know Fascist means. Move to Cuba.They're looking for anti-American commies like u&ma. — Flitess (@heisleracres) March 11, 2017

@TruthinGov2016 @ChazBono It really isn't that hard TO DO YOUR OWN DAMN DISHES AND VACUME..Try it ,maybe you'd loose some weight.. — Pam'ela (@peasler1) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono Chaz is a lesban with a dick. Do you believe in science? — Stephen Hancock (@Noahcoby1) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono PooR HeSheChaz living off mommies money might have to clean his own toilet!! Chaz u ever think God has the Last Word! U will ! pic.twitter.com/cYMyiHHyGY — Michael Frazier (@MichaelVF513) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono YOU AND YOUR HOLLYWOOD CROONIES ARE THE TRAITORS. Principles? What principles or morals do u have? Read the constitution!!!!! — dibs (@dibs94637367) March 11, 2017

@ChazBono @seanhannity would kick your Regressive Alt-Left butt with half his brain tied behind his back! Just a whiner — Juli Lang (@julilang97) March 11, 2017