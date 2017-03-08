Quantcast

Ex-CIA head: WikiLeaks is ‘acting as an agent of the Russian federation’ after latest document dump

Erin Corbett

08 Mar 2017 at 19:02 ET                   
Former CIA director Michael Hayden (Photo: Screen capture)

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden joined Jake Tapper on CNN Wednesday afternoon where the two discussed President Donald Trump’s wild claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower prior to his election victory.

They also discussed the latest WikiLeaks document dump, which detailed the CIA’s alleged widespread hacking and surveillance methods.

Tapper asked whether Hayden was suspicious of the timing of the dump, after all, President Trump praised WikiLeaks previously. “I must confess that the thought occurred to me,” said Hayden, noting that it was just a “hypothesis.”

“I don’t know that the Russians actually committed the theft. This may be what WikiLeaks said it was: an insider. But with regard to the timing, I’m now pretty close to the position that WikiLeaks is acting as an arm, as an agent, of the Russian federation,” Hayden explained.

Tapper asked whether Hayden had proof, to which the latter replied, “This is my making assumptions based upon what’s happened over the past year.”

Watch the full clip below: 

