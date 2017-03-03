Feds arrest suspect behind at least 8 bomb threats against Jewish community centers

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible at least eight different bomb threats that have been made this year against Jewish community centers.

ABC News’s Dan Linden is reporting that both the FBI and the New York City police department have confirmed that a 31-year-old man named Juan Thompson has been arrested for allegedly being behind at least eight different threats to Jewish community centers. The suspect was arrested by FBI officials in St. Louis, Linden reports.

ABC News: FBI and NYPD confirm an arrest has been made in connection with some threats/incidents against Jewish institutions. More to come. — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) March 3, 2017

NBC News reports that authorities believe Thompson was behind several “copycat” threats to Jewish centers, and that he is not behind the larger wave of bomb threats.

Sources: Arrest made in some "copycat" threats to Jewish centers, but authorities do not believe suspect is behind larger wave across US. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 3, 2017

Per ABC News, federal officials believe that Thompson delivered the threats against the community centers while impersonating a 30-year-old New York woman who had recently ended her romantic relationship with him. Thompson made these threats in an attempt to frame the woman in retaliation for ending their relationship, authorities allege.

ABC News says that authorities have charged Thompson with “cyberstalking a woman by communicating threats to JCCs in the woman’s name” as part of a “campaign to harass and intimidate” her.