Fox and Friends: Intel agencies set ‘a trap’ for Trump team by surveilling Russian ambassador

On Wednesday, the “Fox and Friends” crew said that the intelligence community set “a trap” for President Donald Trump’s transition team by monitoring the communications of Russian Ambassador — and former FSB spy recruiter — Sergey Kislyak.

Multiple Trump campaign officials and allies — including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — are expected to appear before Congress about the campaign’s interactions with the Russian government.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade praised House Intelligence Committee Chairman — and former Trump transition team member — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his “unflappable” calm in the face of accusations that he has irreparably compromised the House investigation and calls for him to step down.

Steve Doocy said that if Nunes is forced to step down as head of the committee, then his co-chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should also step down because he’s so “hyper-partisan” and has “spread innuendo without evidence across the airwaves.”

Doocy pointed to an unsigned Wall Street Journal editorial calling for Schiff to step down and suggesting that intelligence officials surveilled Kislyak with the express intention of netting Trump personnel.

“The Wall Street Journal also suggests that perhaps it sounds like the Trump transition team could have been targeted by something called reverse-targeting,” said Doocy. “In other words, they got a FISA order to watch the Russian ambassador just to see who in the Trump transition team might have contacted him. So effectively it was a trap, which is crazy.”

