Freedom Caucus leader warns Trump they have the votes to block Obamacare replacement
President Donald Trump warned Republicans that they could lose their seats in 2018 if they didn’t support the Obamacare replacement, but the GOP House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) isn’t freaking out over it.
According to the Daily Kos, Meadows said “there are enough holdouts among conservatives to prevent the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal plan.” Trump singled out Meadows in his threat, noting “I think Mark Meadows will get there, too. Mark, I’m coming after you,” the Hill reported.
Meadows said, “It’s a temporary job, and I’ve known that from day one.” He confirmed there are at least 21 Freedom Caucus members who oppose the Affordable Care Act replacement.
