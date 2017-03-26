Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Glenn Beck permanently ‘bans’ Tomi Lahren from The Blaze: report

Tom Boggioni

26 Mar 2017 at 14:26 ET                   
Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

Controversial conservative shouter Tomi Lahren will be taking her act elsewhere after The Blaze founder Glenn Beck fired her on Sunday.

According to the New York Post, Beck has “permanently banned” Lahren, who was suspended last week after over comments she made supporting a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” a Blaze source said, adding that the founder on the conservative news site is trying to reestablish his conservative credibility.

“He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country,” the source explained. “He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Lahren riled conservatives — and not in a good way for her — by telling the hosts of The View that she was pro-choice.

“I am someone who is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women can do with their bodies, ” she said on national TV. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Following her comments, Lahren was sidelined for a week.

Lahren had previously been rumored to be going to Fox News following the departure of Megyn Kelly.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘You think I’m bad for America’: Sean Hannity pouts after Ted Koppel schools him on the importance of facts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+