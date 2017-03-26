Glenn Beck permanently ‘bans’ Tomi Lahren from The Blaze: report

Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

Controversial conservative shouter Tomi Lahren will be taking her act elsewhere after The Blaze founder Glenn Beck fired her on Sunday.

According to the New York Post, Beck has “permanently banned” Lahren, who was suspended last week after over comments she made supporting a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” a Blaze source said, adding that the founder on the conservative news site is trying to reestablish his conservative credibility.

“He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country,” the source explained. “He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Lahren riled conservatives — and not in a good way for her — by telling the hosts of The View that she was pro-choice.

“I am someone who is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women can do with their bodies, ” she said on national TV. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Following her comments, Lahren was sidelined for a week.

Lahren had previously been rumored to be going to Fox News following the departure of Megyn Kelly.