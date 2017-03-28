Quantcast

‘Go straight to hell’: Angela Rye smacks Bill O’Reilly for racial attack on Maxine Waters’ hair

David Edwards

28 Mar 2017 at 12:41 ET                   
Angela Rye (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN contributor Angela Rye lashed out at Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday after he mocked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for wearing a “James Brown wig.”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, O’Reilly refused to comment on Waters’ recent assertion that Democrats were more patriotic than Republican lawmakers who have turned a blind eye to President Donald Trump’s destruction of America.

“I didn’t hear a word [Maxine Waters] said,” O’Reilly quipped, according to Media Matters. “I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig.

Rye fired back at O’Reilly in a tweet on Tuesday.

