GOP Intel chairman leading Russia probe says he ‘never heard of Carter Page or Roger Stone’: report

Devin Nunes speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chair of the House committee leading an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election, reportedly said on Monday that he had never heard of two key figures linking President Donald Trump to Russia.

Among the topics covered at Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director Jame Comey were several people who had alleged connections to Russia and were also either allies of Trump or members of his campaign at one time.

Roger Stone, a pro-Trump provocateur, who claimed to have communicated with Russian hackers, was repeatedly mentioned at the hearing. Members also asked about former adviser Carter Page who traveled to Russia with the permission of Trump campaign officials.

But Nunes claimed to have no awareness of either of the men when he was asked by Mother Jones columnist David Corn on Monday.

Nunes just told me he's never heard of Carter Page or Roger Stone. And he's in charge of the investigation? — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 20, 2017

Oddly, Nunes recently went on record at the behest of the White House to refute a New York Times report that mentioned both Stone and Page.