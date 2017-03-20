Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP Intel chairman leading Russia probe says he ‘never heard of Carter Page or Roger Stone’: report

David Edwards

20 Mar 2017 at 16:32 ET                   
Devin Nunes speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chair of the House committee leading an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election, reportedly said on Monday that he had never heard of two key figures linking President Donald Trump to Russia.

Among the topics covered at Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director Jame Comey were several people who had alleged connections to Russia and were also either allies of Trump or members of his campaign at one time.

Roger Stone, a pro-Trump provocateur, who claimed to have communicated with Russian hackers, was repeatedly mentioned at the hearing. Members also asked about former adviser Carter Page who traveled to Russia with the permission of Trump campaign officials.

But Nunes claimed to have no awareness of either of the men when he was asked by Mother Jones columnist David Corn on Monday.

Oddly, Nunes recently went on record at the behest of the White House to refute a New York Times report that mentioned both Stone and Page.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Joy Behar says she doesn’t trust FBI chief James Comey: He ‘turned the election’ against Clinton
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+