‘Healthcare sold separately’: Internet ruthlessly mocks #Trumpcare vs. Obamacare

The Republican Congress has finally come up with two bills that will replace some pieces of Obamacare.

It’s now being revealed that the Congressional Budget Office won’t be able to score the law, so legislators and taxpayers won’t know how much the plan will cost. At the same time, millions still won’t be covered. There will be massive cuts to Medicaid, meaning low-income people will no longer be covered.

Expansion of Medicaid to cover more low-income people will be phased out over time so many won’t lose their healthcare immediately, but they’ll lose it in 2020. Planned Parenthood will be defunded in the GOP’s new plan, so 2.5 million women will no longer be able to get birth control or mammograms. Insurance companies will get a substantial tax break, which they can use for CEO bonuses. If you have a pre-existing condition you better not stop paying for healthcare because the second that you aren’t covered, your pre-existing condition is also no longer covered.

Perhaps that is why Twitter was aghast and angry Tuesday morning, lighting up the internet with mockery and shame for President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

Say what? #Trumpcare I was promised a "full repeal" because it was a "disaster." Liars… — JohnWalvoord (@John_Walvoord) March 7, 2017

Is he really calling it #Trumpcare?

He could've atleast come up with an original name, if not a better plan. — Nikhil Sapre (@FineLogic) March 7, 2017

#Trumpcare: When Trump supporters finally realize that screwing people of color also means screwing themselves — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) March 7, 2017

#Trumpcare looks a lot like #AntiWomenCare with paps, birth control and mammograms no longer covered. https://t.co/bW735DstCf — Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) March 7, 2017

I think my chances of dying from #Trumpcare now outweigh my chances of dying from a terrorist attack(homegrown, that is). #NoClue — PatLandowski (@PatLabatt) March 7, 2017

Yup. As has been noted: Obamacare vs. Trumpcare. pic.twitter.com/EFwiVi6PKw — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) March 7, 2017

Well, #Trumpcare looks awful, but like so many ventures with the word "Trump" in it, it's bound to go bankrupt anyway. — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) March 7, 2017

The GOP should just start charging people $20 to yell at the Republican "leader" of their choice. #TrumpCare would be funded instantly. — Sarah Dean (@SarahDe97526802) March 7, 2017

Let's see if I'm doing this right… Obamacare vs. Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/pscEUcfumq — Jack Runyan (@JackDRunyan) March 7, 2017

The two words #TRUMP & #CARE should not ever never ever be used in the same sentence #Trumpcare — Lindiwe Suttle (@lindiwesuttle) March 7, 2017

@GOP you had 7 fucking yrs to design a replacement to #ACA and the best you can do is just a piss poor unfunded knock off of it. #Trumpcare — Chris schalz (@Chrisschalz1) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/EO0jaSVA7k — Elleigh Kae (@ElleighKae) March 7, 2017

I wish folks would stop calling the ACA repeal/revamp #Trumpcare It's more like #TrumpCouldntCareLess — KS1961KS (@KS1961KS) March 7, 2017

#Trumpcare giving more tax breaks to the wealthy, making the poor pay what they don't have and making sure middle class gets screwed. — Sue Fiordeliso (@sueannifer) March 7, 2017

#Trumpcare is a huge tax cut for the rich paid for by cutting Medicaid, which you promised not to do. It hurts coverage for working families https://t.co/oFdXDeSeh4 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 7, 2017

Did you expect a coherent Health Care plan from someone who has this guy as his doctor?#TheResistance #TrumpCare #FraudsterDon #resist pic.twitter.com/hiSLVJhmur — Elizabeth Warren (@EWarrenPersists) March 7, 2017