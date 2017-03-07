Quantcast

‘Healthcare sold separately’: Internet ruthlessly mocks #Trumpcare vs. Obamacare

Sarah K. Burris

07 Mar 2017 at 07:21 ET                   
President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

The Republican Congress has finally come up with two bills that will replace some pieces of Obamacare.

It’s now being revealed that the Congressional Budget Office won’t be able to score the law, so legislators and taxpayers won’t know how much the plan will cost. At the same time, millions still won’t be covered. There will be massive cuts to Medicaid, meaning low-income people will no longer be covered.

Expansion of Medicaid to cover more low-income people will be phased out over time so many won’t lose their healthcare immediately, but they’ll lose it in 2020. Planned Parenthood will be defunded in the GOP’s new plan, so 2.5 million women will no longer be able to get birth control or mammograms. Insurance companies will get a substantial tax break, which they can use for CEO bonuses. If you have a pre-existing condition you better not stop paying for healthcare because the second that you aren’t covered, your pre-existing condition is also no longer covered.

Perhaps that is why Twitter was aghast and angry Tuesday morning, lighting up the internet with mockery and shame for President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

See the best examples below:

