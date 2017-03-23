Here’s a fact check of the blizzard of lies Trump told in his off-the-charts Time magazine interview

Pres. Donald Trump interviewed by Tucker Carlson (Screen capture)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning nonpartisan fact-checking organization PolitiFact released an exhaustive review of Pres. Donald Trump’s bonkers sit-down with Time magazine’s Michael Scherer on Thursday.

“Trump said his instinct is usually right, and he usually finds evidence supporting his claims that the media and his critics ignore — even as he continued to cite nonexistent evidence,” wrote PolitiFact’s Lauren Carroll and Louis Jacobson. “Here are some of Trump’s most egregious claims from the interview with TIME Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer on March 22. Many of the statements are things we’ve debunked again and again.”

In the interview, Trump claimed that his mistaken citing of a nonexistent terror attack in Sweden was borne out the next day by “a massive riot, and death, and problems.”

“He’s talking about comments he made at a Feb. 18 rally when Trump talked about ‘what’s happening last night in Sweden,'” said PolitiFact. “He seemed to be saying that there had been a terrorist attack attributable to immigrants and refugees the night before in Sweden. But nothing happened to that effect; there hasn’t been a fatal terrorist attack in Sweden since 2010.”

However, “Two days later, a riot broke out in an immigrant-dominated neighborhood near Stockholm. But we found no reports of deaths.”

With regard to his still-unsubstantiated claims that former Pres. Barack Obama “wiretapped” Trump Towers in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, Trump cited a number of media outlets claiming they back up his story.

“Not one of these articles supports Trump’s claim,” PolitiFact said.

Trump told Time that revelations by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday back up his claims that Obama surveilled him.

“This does not mean Trump is right,” said Carroll and Jacobson. “He implied that Obama targeted him in a possibly illegal manner, while Nunes said he found evidence intelligence agents inadvertently caught up Trump associates during legal and routine surveillance of others. Those are two different things.”

Trump falsely claimed to Time that disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) had “all of Hillary’s email on his thing,” meaning a laptop examined by the FBI which had 650,000 emails on it. However, only a fraction of those emails were from former Secretary of State Clinton or her office.

He even resurrected his debunked lies about seeing “thousands” of Arabs in New Jersey celebrating the 9/11 attacks on TV and the baseless claim that 3 million people voted for Clinton illegally in the 2016 election.

“We have repeatedly found zero evidence to support the 3 million votes claim that Trump tacitly stood by here — and a lot of reasons to conclude that it didn’t happen,” said PolitiFact. “Generally, academic research suggests that voter fraud is not widespread, and ProPublica, an investigative journalism project, tweeted that ‘we had 1,100 people monitoring the vote on Election Day. We saw no evidence the election was “rigged”‘ and ‘no evidence that undocumented immigrants voted illegally.'”

Fordham University political scientist Costas Panagopoulos dismissed the 3 million illegal votes claim as “patently false.”

“There would need to be a massive national conspiracy and coordination effort to do this, and illegal aliens would need to be on the voter rolls in states across the country months earlier to be eligible to vote,” he said.

In his interview with Scherer, Trump also lied about the veracity of his administration’s employment statistics versus Obama’s, how many times he’s made the cover of Time, the state of the economy he inherited from Pres. Obama and other subjects.

For a full rundown, visit PolitiFact.com.