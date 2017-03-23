Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House Intel chief Nunes refuses to say if he got his spying revelations from the Trump administration

Eric W. Dolan

23 Mar 2017 at 10:16 ET                   
Republican congressman Devin Nunes (Latvian Foreign Ministry/Flickr)

House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Thursday refused to reveal the sources for his claim that members of the Trump transition team appeared in U.S. intelligence reports.

“As you know, we have to keep our sources and methods here very, very quiet,” he told reporters. “I’ve told the American public several times we want people to bring us information if they have it. Over the course of this investigation, we’ve had many sources who have come to this committee. And as you can imagine, some — many — don’t want you or anyone to know who they are. I think you guys in the press understand this. You have your own sources.”

The congressman, who was a member of Trump’s transition team, said his decision to brief the media and President Donald Trump before the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee was a “judgment call.”

Nunes also refused to say if his sources were from the Trump administration itself.

“We are not going to ever reveal sources or if not, who is ever going to come down to the committee?”

Nunes said Wednesday that some Trump’s transition team was swept up in “incidental” surveillance targeting foreigners.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
Roger Stone panics over Russia investigators in letter to Jake Tapper: ‘I will spank them like children’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+