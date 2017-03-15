How a kernel of corn may yield answers into some cancers
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How a kernel of corn may yield answers into some cancers
By Kevin M. Folta, Professor and Chair, Horticultural Sciences Department, Graduate Program in Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Florida. Cells within corn kernels have properties similar to those within human blood cells. www.Shutttertock.com Driving down a country highway in the Midwest can seem an endless ribbon flanked by green walls of corn, neatly planted…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion