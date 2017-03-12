‘How does it feel to work for a fascist?’ woman confronts Sean Spicer in Apple Store

Sean Spicer confronted in Apple store by irate woman (Screen capture)

A woman shopping in an Apple Store on Sunday realized that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was in the store as well and decided to ask him a few questions about his role as an enabler of Pres. Donald Trump.

Broadcasting the confrontation live on Periscope, TheHill.com reported, the woman peppered Spicer with aggressive questions, beginning with, “How does it feel to work for a fascist?”

She continued, “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president?”

We live in “a great country that allows you to be here,” Spicer said.

On her post, the protester wrote, “Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn’t like the press.”

The Washington Examiner said that Spicer ignored the woman as she followed him around the store continuing to berate him.

Since the George W. Bush administration, officials like Karl Rove and Vice Pres. Dick Cheney are often met by angry protesters whenever they make public appearances.

Typically presidents do not go anywhere without multiple layers of security, but their personnel do not get a Secret Service detail. Kellyanne Conway said in a recent interview, however, that she now has a protective team due to death threats.

Watch the video, embedded below: