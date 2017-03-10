How healthy are low-gluten diets anyway?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Eating less gluten is associated with a higher risk of diabetes, but it’s more complicated than that Pexels user Unsplash A lovely bread bowl that would be off limits to you if you didn’t eat gluten. In the pantheon of fad diets, there is perhaps none more hated on than gluten-free. And despite how annoying fad…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion