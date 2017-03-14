‘I won’t defend Trump — not now, not in the future’: Paul Ryan caught on tape trashing Trump before election

Paul Ryan and Donald Trump

Conservative website Breitbart continued their war on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday night, releasing audio taken just prior to the election saying he had no interest in sticking up for Donald Trump.

Bretbart.com has long been known for attacking Ryan on orders from chairman Steve Bannon, with the current senior adviser to Trump once telling his staffers “Paul Ryan is the enemy.”

Monday evening, as Ryan was fending off a CBO report stating his health care plan would leave an additional 14 million Americans without health insurance in 2018, the website chose to create friction between the House Speaker and President Trump.

In the audio taken during a private October conference call with House Republican members, Ryan has few kind words for then-GOP presidential nominee Trump.

“I am not going to defend Donald Trump not now, not in the future,” Ryan can be heard saying.

“Look, you guys know I have real concerns with our nominee,” Ryan continued. “I hope you appreciate that I’m doing what I think is best for you, the members, not what’s best for me. So, I want to do what’s best for our members, and I think this is the right thing to do. I’m going to focus my time on campaigning for House Republicans. I talked to a bunch of you over the last 72 hours and here is basically my takeaway.”

“To everyone on this call, this is going to be a turbulent month. Many of you on this call are facing tough reelections. Some of you are not,” Ryan added. “But with respect to Donald Trump, I would encourage you to do what you think is best and do what you feel you need to do. Personally, you need to decide what’s best for you. And you all know what’s best for you where you are.”

Portions of Ryan’s comments were previously reported before the election, but Breitbart is the first to obtain — and publish — the actual audio.

You can listen below: