Internet erupts in mockery after Trump says Trumpcare will be ‘a beautiful picture’

President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter on Thursday to defend a Republican health care plan that even has some of his own voters regretting their decision to back him.

Trump tried to reassure his followers to not believe media reports about the health care plan getting slammed on all sides, and to instead have faith that Trumpcare would wind up looking like “a beautiful picture.”

Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2017

The internet responded with instant ridicule by posting pictures of things that were not exactly as beautiful as Trump asked, such as Edvard Munch’s classic painting, “The Scream.”

Some more choice responses follow below.