Internet erupts in mockery after Trump says Trumpcare will be ‘a beautiful picture’

Brad Reed

09 Mar 2017 at 12:31 ET                   
Donald Trump (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter on Thursday to defend a Republican health care plan that even has some of his own voters regretting their decision to back him.

Trump tried to reassure his followers to not believe media reports about the health care plan getting slammed on all sides, and to instead have faith that Trumpcare would wind up looking like “a beautiful picture.”

The internet responded with instant ridicule by posting pictures of things that were not exactly as beautiful as Trump asked, such as Edvard Munch’s classic painting, “The Scream.”

Some more choice responses follow below.

