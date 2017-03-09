Internet erupts in mockery after Trump says Trumpcare will be ‘a beautiful picture’
President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter on Thursday to defend a Republican health care plan that even has some of his own voters regretting their decision to back him.
Trump tried to reassure his followers to not believe media reports about the health care plan getting slammed on all sides, and to instead have faith that Trumpcare would wind up looking like “a beautiful picture.”
Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2017
The internet responded with instant ridicule by posting pictures of things that were not exactly as beautiful as Trump asked, such as Edvard Munch’s classic painting, “The Scream.”
.@realDonaldTrump here it is pic.twitter.com/xokf7U9S2N
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 9, 2017
Some more choice responses follow below.
— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) March 9, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump is it this one pic.twitter.com/x6scmlvPgZ
— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 9, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump I think I found the picture: pic.twitter.com/2hffjo2eXx
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Here's an exclusive early look at Trump's "beautiful picture" pic.twitter.com/7TPDUcZxVE
— Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump It will end with a picture of you smiling at 10 million Americans losing coverage and others getting sicker.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump a beautiful picture pic.twitter.com/lrTb9MH7r0
— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/1TH7SoiAZm
— Kal S Dhindsa
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/OWQRzMvX25
— Jenn! (@jenngidman) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/08Oj7RIwEj
— Brad Jones (@thecinemasnob) March 9, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Angel, this kind of vague grandstanding is getting a bit suspicious.
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 9, 2017
"Healthcare will end in a beautiful picture!" — @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/lFyPlEx62k
— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump This is such great news. One beautiful final picture and then eternal sleep. Thank you Mr. president.
— Duncan Trussell PhD (@duncantrussell) March 9, 2017
@realDonaldTrump I know you think you're the most important boy in the world but no one's going to hang your crayon drawing on the fridge, Donald.
— maura quint (@behindyourback) March 9, 2017