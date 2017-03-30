Quantcast

Internet hammers Scarborough for claiming Trump is a ‘life-long Democrat’ who has attacked conservatives

Sarah K. Burris

30 Mar 2017 at 17:10 ET                   
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump is willing to make a deal with Democrats now that he’s lost big-league on Trumpcare. That news reportedly infuriated Speaker Paul Ryan. However, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough now wants to declare Trump a Democrat because he’s furious with the Freedom Caucus for sinking Trumpcare.

“What a shock. A lifelong Democrat declares war on the conservative House caucus,” Scarborough tweeted Thursday with a link to a story about Trump’s war against the right.

Scarborough conveniently forgets Trump was elected by Republicans and for the Republican Party. Before Trump was a Republican, he supported the Reform Party with his own money, fundraising and pondered running for office under that party’s banner. As Trump’s approval rating drops to a new low, it shows support for Trump among Democrats is always below 15 percent.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to attack Scarborough for what was obviously a failed attempt to spin Trump away from his own party. Scarborough spent the last year supporting Trump’s presidency as a fellow Republican, and helped carry the water for him on MSNBC.

Here’s a selection of the best:

