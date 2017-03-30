Internet hammers Scarborough for claiming Trump is a ‘life-long Democrat’ who has attacked conservatives

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump is willing to make a deal with Democrats now that he’s lost big-league on Trumpcare. That news reportedly infuriated Speaker Paul Ryan. However, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough now wants to declare Trump a Democrat because he’s furious with the Freedom Caucus for sinking Trumpcare.

“What a shock. A lifelong Democrat declares war on the conservative House caucus,” Scarborough tweeted Thursday with a link to a story about Trump’s war against the right.

What a shock. A lifelong Democrat declares war on the conservative House caucus. https://t.co/sYf1BDyTCz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 30, 2017

Scarborough conveniently forgets Trump was elected by Republicans and for the Republican Party. Before Trump was a Republican, he supported the Reform Party with his own money, fundraising and pondered running for office under that party’s banner. As Trump’s approval rating drops to a new low, it shows support for Trump among Democrats is always below 15 percent.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to attack Scarborough for what was obviously a failed attempt to spin Trump away from his own party. Scarborough spent the last year supporting Trump’s presidency as a fellow Republican, and helped carry the water for him on MSNBC.

Here’s a selection of the best:

@JoeNBC @JoeNBC After carrying his water for over a year, you want to disown him when the ship hits the iceberg? Sorry Joe, this is partly on you — T (@tmajr3) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC @TheIJR Um, seriously, look at what he is doing re: environment, pp, education, military. He's all yours, buddy. Nice try though. — Mel R (@coastalelite22) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Hah, nice try, Joe. Trump is no Democrat. We won't claim him! If you want to call him Democrat then give us opportunity to impeach him! — Royce P. Gray, M.D. (@RPGIOWA) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Republicans voted him into office, he's yours Joe. Truly he is neither, not sure what he is. But you all bought him, he's yours. — Tracy T (@Tracy801) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC @TheIJR He ran and won as a REPUBLICAN. I know you want to disavow him but it doesn't work that way. — skepticalminer (@skepticalminer) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC @TheIJR he is not a democrat joe he is a man without principles of any kind, right or left — Jack O'Brien (@wick3djack) March 30, 2017

@wick3djack @JoeNBC @TheIJR His principles are to enrich himself while promoting a nationalist politic that allows him to enrich himself. — Patrick's Irish Girl (@MrsKingwood) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC If only democrats had tried to warn them… — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Pottery barn law. Joe, PLEASE do NOT force us to post an endless barrage of YouTube clips featuring you and Mika kissing Trump's ass. PLEASE — Mike DeAngelis (@MikeDeAngelis) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC I can't imagine this will end well. — Rhody (@RhodyRobert) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Nobody wants to claim him. He's President of the "Donald Trump's Ego" party. — swedishkiss (@swedishkiss) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Is Mexico still paying for the wall? — Joshua Sklut (@jsklooter) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC Yeah, I tried to warn them but hey… emails. — Terrant Jabocs (@terrantjabocs) March 30, 2017

@JoeNBC No give backs, Republicans voted for him he yours now — Denise (@DeniseMSE) March 30, 2017