‘It feels off the rails’: Shep Smith blasts Trump for blaming wiretap charge on Fox News

Shep Smith (Fox News)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Friday refused to let President Donald Trump pass off the blame for his dubious claim that Barack Obama wiretapped him during the 2016 election.

“Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano’s commentary,” Smith said at the beginning of his program. “Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-President of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way, full stop.”

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said Tuesday that President Barack Obama may have ordered the British intelligence agency GCHQ to spy on Trump. During his press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump was asked about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeating that claim during a press briefing on Thursday. The president deflected culpability for his accusation against Obama, insisting Napolitano was “the one responsible for saying that on television.”

“You shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox,” the president said.

“Fox News know of no evidence of any kind that the president was surveilled in any way, at any time,” Smith repeated.

“It just feels off the rails,” he added.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: