‘It is an act of malice’: Dem lawmaker cites the Bible to take Trumpcare to the woodshed

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) (Screen cap)

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) absolutely torched the House Republicans’ health care plan on Wednesday, and he did it by throwing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s words back in his face.

Noting that Ryan called the House GOP health care plan an “act of mercy,” Kennedy noted that there’s nothing at all in the New Testament that would justify stripping health insurance from millions of people.

“With all due respect to our speaker, he and I must have read different Scripture,” said Kennedy. “The one I read calls on us to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to shelter the homeless, and to comfort the sick.”

The congressman then listed off all the ways that Trumpcare is far from merciful to the American people.

“There is is no mercy in a system that makes health care a luxury,” he said. “There is no mercy in a country that turns their back on those most in need of protection: the elderly, the poor, the sick, and the suffering. There is no mercy in a cold shoulder to the mentally ill… This is not an act of mercy — it is an act of malice.”

Watch the whole video below.