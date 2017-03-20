‘It puts us on defense all the time’: Republicans and White House staff ‘weary’ of defending Trump’s tweets

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Republicans who go on cable shows and White House insiders are growing increasingly “weary” of spending their days defending whatever President Donald Trump tweets reports the New York Times.

With many acknowledging that FBI Director James Comey volunteered to testify before the House Intelligence Committee because Trump made the unproven claim that former President Barack Obama wire-tapped his Trump Tower office, the controversy is taking it’s toll on his defenders.

“The tweets make it much more difficult for us as we try to build a case against these leakers,” said Rep. Peter T. King (R-NY) who sits on the Intelligence Committee. “We always have to be answering questions about the tweets — it puts us on defense all the time when we could be building a case for the president.”

According to the report, the inability to get anything done during the Trump era is even being felt at the GOP lawmaker staffer level with many complaining in private.

At the White House some of Trump’s advisers have told friends that Trump’s Twitter habits are makes their jobs harder, with some feeling like they’re acting as “human shields” when they are forced to go before the cameras and defend the president.

The Times noted that Press Secretary Sean Spicer also was unhappy, however Spicer responded by email, “It’s just not true. I have not commented on the tweets to anyone including my wife.”

You can read the whole report here.