‘It’s a tool of an authoritarian’: Nancy Pelosi rips Trump for lying about Obama tapping his phones

Tom Boggioni

05 Mar 2017 at 10:21 ET                   
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi -- (CNN screen grab)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t mince words on CNN Sunday morning, calling President Donald Trump a liar for accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping the phones in Trump Tower.

Appearing on State of the Union, Pelosi was asked by host Jake Tapper, “Do you have any idea what he is talking about” in regard to about Trump’s tweets.

“The president is the deflector in chief, anything to change the subject from where the heat is,” Pelosi began. “And as and someone who has been engaged in intelligence and the member of the Gang of Eight for a long time, I can tell you that it’s just ridiculous for the president — or President Trump to say that President Obama would ever order any wiretap of an American citizen, any president. That’s just not — we don’t do that.”

“It’s called a ‘wrap-up smear,'” she continued. “You make up something then you have the press write about it, then you say ‘everybody is writing about it.’ It’s a charge. It’s a tool of an authoritarian, to just have them talking about what you want them to be talking about. Rather than Russia, we’re talking about President Obama. And then to take it to the Congress and say, ‘Now you investigate this,’ when he’s in favor of Congress of investigating anything but what do the Russians have on Donald Trump, politically, financially or personally.”

Watch the video below via CNN:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
