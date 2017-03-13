Quantcast

‘It’s called journalism’: Katy Tur mocks Sean Spicer for whining about reporters’ questions

Eric W. Dolan

13 Mar 2017 at 14:41 ET                   
MSNBC host Katy Tur (Screenshot)

MSNBC host Katy Tur on Monday afternoon fired back at White House press secretary Sean Spicer for complaining about NBC journalists during his press briefing.

“Hold on! You guys have like an NBC thing. Let me answer the question,” Spicer said after facing repeated questions from multiple NBC reporters.

“Yes, we do. It’s called journalism,” Tur quipped on her MSNBC program after the briefing concluded.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
