‘It’s called journalism’: Katy Tur mocks Sean Spicer for whining about reporters’ questions

MSNBC host Katy Tur (Screenshot)

MSNBC host Katy Tur on Monday afternoon fired back at White House press secretary Sean Spicer for complaining about NBC journalists during his press briefing.

“Hold on! You guys have like an NBC thing. Let me answer the question,” Spicer said after facing repeated questions from multiple NBC reporters.

“Yes, we do. It’s called journalism,” Tur quipped on her MSNBC program after the briefing concluded.

Watch video below: