Ivanka Trump’s new DC landlord: A Chilean businessman locked in a billion dollar battle with the US

Tom Boggioni 08 Mar 2017 at 16:06 ET

First daughter Ivanka Trump’s move to Washington D.C. has led her to take up residence in a $5.5 million dollar home purchased after the election by a Chilean billionaire locked in a huge financial dispute with the government over mining rights in the U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump and husband Jared Kushner rented the home to be closer to her father, Donald Trump, where they serve as advisors to the president despite having no experience in government affairs.

The upscale home in the Kalorama neighborhood was purchased in late December by a company controlled by Andrónico Luksic whose family is one of the wealthiest in Chile with a fortune estimated at $13.1 billion, reports the Journal.

A spokesperson for Luksic’s Tracy DC Real Estate Inc company, Rodrigo Terré, claims that the home was purchased after the election as an investment, and that the couple were paying “absolute market value” for the home — but refused to divulge the amount.

Another one of Luksic’s companies is currently fighting the U.S. government after the Obama administration blocked their plans to build a giant copper-and-nickel mine next to a Minnesota wilderness area, citing environmental concerns. The company is currently urging the Trump administration to allow them to go forward with the development which could generate billions in profits.

Spokesperson Terré insisted that the couple have never met with Luksic and there have been no discussions regarding the billionaire’s difficulties getting his mining operation approved.

A White House spokesperson claimed that the couple were unaware of the property’s actual owner when they signed the lease.

