‘I’ve never seen this level of falsehood’: Tapper tells Maher Trump’s behavior is ’empirically indecent’

CNN’s Jake Tapper — who Bill Maher told he has “the best porn name ever” — said that he stands by his network’s political coverage of the 2016 election and that Pres. Donald Trump’s constant lies and attacks on his enemies are “empirically indecent.”

Maher congratulated Tapper on what a good job he’s doing “speaking truth to crazy.”

“Tell us a little bit about how you feel your job has changed” under the Trump administration, said Maher.

“You’ve been covering politicians for a long time,” said Tapper. “Politicians lie. It wasn’t invented on Jan. 20.”

“I’ve never seen this level of falsehood,” he said, “quantitatively.”

The Trump administration’s lies go beyond “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor,” he said. “It’s conspiracy theories based on nothing that have members of his own party distancing themselves from him.”

Trump appears to be unable to distinguish commentary from actual reporting, and Tapper said he refuses to buy into the paradigm that facts are malleable or that “alternative facts” are just as valid as actual empirical evidence.

“The truth of the matter is that there is no bias when it comes to facts and there’s no bias when it comes to decency,” Tapper said. “It’s empirically indecent to make fun of the disabled.”

“That’s just indecent,” Tapper said. “My children know better than that.”

These are lessons, Tapper and Maher agreed, that most people grasp in kindergarten, “Don’t make fun of people, don’t be a racist.”

