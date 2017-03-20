Joe Scarborough: Today has been ‘the worst day of Donald Trump’s presidency’

Donald Trump (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump had a very eventful day on Monday, as FBI Director James Comey confirmed that the FBI is conducting an investigation into whether members of Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with members of the Russian government.

Additionally, Comey once again confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the specific goal of helping Trump become president, and both Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers refused to deny that there was no evidence found of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

And to cap it all off, both Comey and Rogers said that they had no evidence to back up Trump’s conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama tapping his phones at Trump Tower.

Putting all this together, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough declared on Twitter that Monday had been the “worst day of the Trump presidency” so far. He also marveled about the fact that “the FBI Director just told the world that the sitting president is being investigated for colluding with Russians.”

The FBI Director just told the world that the sitting president is being investigated for colluding with Russians. He's obsessed with this? https://t.co/Q0YiPUCyp2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 20, 2017