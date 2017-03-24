John Lewis passionately opposes GOP health care bill: ‘I will fight any bill that turns the clock back’

Erin Corbett 24 Mar 2017 at 15:01 ET

Georgia Rep. John Lewis (D) made a passionate and powerful case against the American Health Care Act during Friday’s House Session to debate and vote on the Obamacare replacement.

“We have a mission, an obligation, and a mandate to fight for each and every American,” Lewis said, asking “Who will stand for the American people? Who will speak up for those who have been left out and left behind?”

“I have said it time and time again — healthcare is a right, it is not a privilege reserved for a wealthy few,” Lewis argued. “This bill is a shame, it is a disgrace.”

“Mr. Speaker, today my heart breaks for the disabled, for women, for seniors, and for working families,” he said. “My heart aches for those living paycheck to paycheck … for innocent little children whose very lives depend on if their family can pay the bills.”

Lewis passionately argued, “I have fought too hard and too long to back down now, I will fight any bill that turns the clock back to a darker time.” He explained that every attempt to “turn a deaf ear, a blind eye, a cold shoulder to the sick, to our seniors, and to working families” must be fought.

“Mr. Speaker, I will fight every day, every hour, every minute, and every second to oppose this bill with every breath and every bone in my body. We must not give up,” he said, telling the House the only option for this bill is to vote no.

Watch his powerful remarks below.