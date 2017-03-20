Joy Behar says she doesn’t trust FBI chief James Comey: He ‘turned the election’ against Clinton

'The View's' Joy Behar (Screen cap)

Joy Behar of ABC’s The View said Monday that she doesn’t trust FBI director James Comey.

At a House Intelligence Committee hearing, Comey confirmed that the FBI was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election along with ties between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign. But the head of the FBI refused to divulge more information about those investigations.

“One thing about Comey — I’m not 100% trusting of him, the way he is talking,” Behar said. “He’s saying that he’s not going to reveal everything right away they’re investigating because of privacy issues. I’m trying to remember, didn’t he release things about Hillary right before the election? Why didn’t he care about her privacy?”

Her fellow co-hosts noted that Comey couldn’t comment on Trump-related investigations because they were ongoing.

“It was a finished investigation,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said of the Clinton probe. “He’s saying he can’t tell you what they’re doing because the investigation is still open and ongoing.”

“But I recall here was a lot of, ‘well, she really didn’t do anything bad, but, but, but, but’ — but he revealed it and it turned the election,” Behar said.

Shortly before the 2016 election, Comey announced that the FBI was reviewing emails that were potentially related to Hillary Clinton’s personal server. Just three days before the election, he announced the investigation was still closed.

