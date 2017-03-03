Joy Reid shames media with ‘battered pundit syndrome’: ‘There’s a desperate thirst for normal’

Joy Reid (Photo: Screen capture)

“Real Time” host Bill Maher called out the media on his Friday show for fawning all over President Donald Trump exploiting the widow of a fallen soldier.

Maher quoted Katy Tur who said it was the best moment of the speech. “Actually, it was the worst moment,” he said. “Because, first, he get this guy killed ordering a raid over dinner between the appetizer and the entree. He was at dinner, right, that he decided to do this. It was because [President Barack] Obama wouldn’t do it, like, ‘Obama’s a p*ssy, so I’m going to do it.'”

Maher cited the soldier’s father who wondered why we had to have a grand display this early in Trump’s term. “That sounds right to me,” Maher said.

Joy Reid said that she believes there is a “desperate thirst for normal” that Trump can do anything that a real president might do, even down to speaking slower and people fawn over it.

Political commentator Charlie Sykes said that it is almost as if the media has “battered pundit syndrome.”

“Daddy didn’t come home drunk and beat us last night so he’s the best father ever!” Sykes said.

She said that the one thing that made the speech more cynical for her was that just hours before, Trump was blaming his generals saying that they lost the soldiers’ life.

Maher noted that Trump also washed his hands of the action by blaming Obama for the raid and saying it was planned before he took office.

