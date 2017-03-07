Katrina Pierson denied White House job due to constant ‘drama’ and ‘b*tching’ about Sean Spicer: report

Donald Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson (Screen cap via CNN).

Katrina Pierson — the Trump surrogate who became notorious throughout the 2016 presidential campaign for making wildly inaccurate claims to support the president’s candidacy — has been very quiet over the past couple of months.

Although she officially joined a pro-Trump advocacy group called America First Policies this past January, Pierson has otherwise made very little noise on the national scene.

One Trump campaign source now tells Washingtonian that there’s a good reason for this — namely, Pierson was denied a position at the White House press office because she was incredibly bitter that the president chose Sean Spicer to be his press secretary.

“I love Katrina, but she was bitching to everyone that they should have chosen her and not Sean,” the official told Washingtonian. “It got back to Jared [Kushner] and Reince [Priebus]. And they ultimately decided they just didn’t want to deal with that sort of drama.”

Pierson’s surrogate work made her the repeated butt of jokes during the 2016 campaign, as she regularly made fantastical claims with no evidence to back them up.

Among other things, she blamed former President Barack Obama for the 2004 death of Muslim American soldier Humayun Khan, despite the fact that Obama was just a state senator at the time; she flat-out denied that then-candidate Trump had really proposed a ban on all Muslims entering the United States, despite proposing exactly that; and she claimed that presidential candidates releasing their tax returns was a “novelty tradition,” despite the fact that it’s been done by every presidential nominee since the 1970s.