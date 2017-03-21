Quantcast

Keith Ellison slams Ryan’s health care plan: States could force Medicaid recipients to ‘work off’ their aid

Tom Boggioni

21 Mar 2017 at 18:17 ET                   
Congressman Keith Ellison in 2011 (Center for American Progress/Flickr)

According to Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), an amendment was added to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) replacement to the Affordable Care Act that would permit states using federal Mediciad funds to compel recipients to work off the aid they receive.

Writing on Twitter, the Minnestota Democrat said the amendment was inserted into Ryan’s American Health Care Act — also known alternately as Ryancare or Trumpcare — as a sweetener for conservatives who think his proposal doesn’t go far enough in rolling back health care benefits.

“An amendment designed to win conservative votes for Republican ACA repeal would allow states to make Medicaid recipients work off the aid,” Ellison wrote.

According to Vox, Ellison is correct, noting the change is part of a “manager’s amendment,” that includes provisions that would “allow states to impose work requirements on able-bodied childless adults getting Medicaid.”

Vox also notes that the legislation would provide Medicaid funds in block grants that do not increase with enrollments, stretching already scarce funds as more are added to the program.

See Vox for more details on how Rep. Ryan’s plan will impact the poor.

Ellison’s tweet can be seen below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
