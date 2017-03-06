Khizr Khan cancels Toronto trip after being told his travel privileges are being ‘reviewed’: reports

Khizr Khan speaks at the Democratic National Convention accompanied by his wife Ghazala -- screenshot

Khizr Khan, the Muslim American Gold Star father who famously railed against President Donald Trump at last year’s Democratic National Convention, has cancelled a planned speech he was scheduled to give in Toronto after being informed that his travel privileges are “under review.”

Rosa Hwang, a senior producer at CTV National News, reports that Khan received word that his privileges were under review on Sunday evening. It is not clear from Khan’s account who has put him under review.

“This turn of events is not just concerning to me, but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad,” said Khan, whose son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun S.M. Khan, died in Iraq in 2004. “I have not been given any reason as to why.”

Ramsay Talks, the organization that was due to host Khan’s speech, confirmed that the talk had been cancelled and that tickets would be refunded.

Cancelled – Tuesday, March 7 Khizr Kahn talk. Tickets will be refunded. — RamsayTalks (@RamsayTalks) March 6, 2017

CBC Politics reporter John Paul Trasker confirms that Khan was scheduled to appear on a CBC program on Tuesday, but that his appearance has now been canceled due to the travel privileges “review.”

"This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad," Khan says — John Paul Tasker (@JPTasker) March 6, 2017

The CBC is also officially reporting that Khan’s privileges are under “review,” although the network says that it does not yet have confirmation of the nature of the review.

Developing…