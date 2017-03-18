Kurt Eichenwald: ‘Spineless’ GOP so scared of Trump they won’t criticize ‘Nazis in the White House’

Journalist Kurt Eichenwald on MSNBC -- (screencapture)

A panel discussion on MSNBC’s AmJoy, discussing Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) racist comments about America needing more white babies turned to fellow Republicans’ fear of condemning white nationalism at any level of government — including the White House.

“As a matter of politics, is there a fear among Republicans in Congress that if they distance themselves too much from this ideology that they will suffer the wrath of Donald Trump’s voters?” host Joy Reid asked journalist Kurt Eichenwald.

“The biggest problem the Republicans have right now is that they are spineless,” the Newsweek writer replied. “They are trying to calculate which is going be the most damaging, if they distance themselves from — I can’t believe I’m about to say these words — if they’re going to distance themselves from neo-Nazis and white supremacists.”

“Are they going to incur the wrath of Trump and is that going to cause them problems?” he continued. “But the reality is: you lie down in manure you’re not going to get the stink off,” Eichenwald continued. “Donald Trump is wrecking the Republican Party, I agree. This party, the party used to be something. It has transformed into something that is — through its inability to condemn the most odious supporters, the most odious elements — that is coming to horribly define the party. They are demonstrating, I believe, spinelessness, but a lot of people will look at this and think they are approving of it.”

“Because why aren’t they saying anything?” he added. “Trump is much quicker to condemn actresses and musicals than he is to condemn people who are out doing ‘Sieg Heils’ and maybe having Nazis in the White House.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: