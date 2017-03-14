‘Liberal Redneck’ shreds Trumpcare: ‘The whole g*ddamned thing is such a f*cking abortion’

Trae Crowder (YouTube)

Trae Crowder, the “Liberal Redneck,” took aim at the Republicans’ proposed legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — and he’s not impressed.

“Trumpcare — piece of sh*t, right?” Crowder said in his latest video.

Crowder wasn’t even sure the bill was worth making a video about, because he’s not even remotely concerned it will pass.

“It is so profoundly terrible that even most Republicans hate it,” he said. “It’s just ‘diet Obamacare,’ like everybody keeps saying. All they did, they took the original and made a few changes to it, and every change they made has made everything worse to the point where most people are wondering why the hell they even bothered in the first place.”

“This thing is the sh*tty ‘Independence Day’ sequel of health care laws,” Crowder added.

Crowder ripped Republicans who’ve defended the burdens that will be shouldered by millions of Americans so a few billionaires can get tax cuts, and he found the misogynist heart beating at the center of the proposed legislation.

“It wouldn’t be a Trump thing without a backhanded f*ck-you to women,” Crowder said.

The GOP bill defunds Planned Parenthood, which will cut health care service for millions of women.

“The whole g*ddamned thing is such a f*cking abortion,” Crowder said.