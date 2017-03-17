Man who triggered seizure in Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald on Twitter arrested by FBI

Kurt Eichenwald on MSNBC (Screenshot)

Just three months ago, Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald temporarily quit Twitter after a supporter of President Donald Trump sent him a flashing image that triggered an epileptic seizure. Friday, Eichenwald tweeted that the man who sent the strobing image has been arrested by the FBI.

According to Eichenwald, the man faces federal charges and will be indicted by the Dallas District Attorney on other charges in the coming days. After the news came out that someone did this and harmed Eichenwald, online copycats sent him similar graphics.

He tweeted that the information of those 40 people who did the same are also in the hands of the FBI. He encouraged people to stop sending them, since they’re probably going to get a visit from the police as well.

Eichenwald has worked to outline the financial conflicts of interest facing Trump and the Trump Organization during the 2016 campaign and since being elected.

Twitter suspended the user that initially tweet the image to Eichenwald but suspension from Twitter is the least of his worries now.

Raw Story reached out to Eichenwald’s attorney for comment but have not heard back as of publication.