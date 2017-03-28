Maxine Waters annihilates O’Reilly and GOP critics: ‘I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) (Photo: screen capture)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) wants the Republican party to know that she cannot be intimidated by their attacks and insults and she refuses to back down.

In a Tuesday interview with Chris Hayes, Waters went off on President Donald Trump, saying that he doesn’t deserve to be president because of the ways he has attacked Americans. “I just thought that was so inhumane,” she said of the time Trump attacked a New York Times journalist with a disability. She went on to say that Trump “does not deserve to represent us in the world.”

She wondered whether Trump’s people “colluded” with the Russians while Russia was “undermining our democracy” and pledged to get to the bottom of it. If that turns out to be the case, Waters said, “he deserves to be impeached and I’m not going to stop saying it.”

When asked if she wanted to respond to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for his comments about her, she said she did not and wanted to talk about the issues.

“Let me say this, I’m a strong black woman,” she began. “I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be a friend of Bill O’Reilly or anybody and I’d like to say to women out there everywhere, don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are. Do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country. Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, they have been sued by women. They’ve had to pay millions out in bonds for harassment and other kinds of things. So, we know about that checkered past, we also know that when a woman stands up and speaks truth to power that there will be attempts to put her down.”

She continued saying that she will not allow them to put her down and refuses to go anywhere.

Watch the full interview below: