Michigan Republican caught plotting with aide to smear constituents as ‘un-American’ for booing him

Michigan Rep. David Trott (R), who represents the state’s 11th district, was met with nearly 1,000 constituents ready to confront him at a Town Hall meeting on March 18. Hundreds more remained outside.

Following the rowdy event where the congressman was booed, challenged, and protested for his stance against the Affordable Care Act, Trott and his aide were caught on a hot mic discussing angry constituents as “un-American,” according to a video by Indivisible Michigan. Trott’s aide planned to portray the Town Hall attendees in that light.

“We’re going to take that part where they’re booing funding the military and I’m going to get somebody to write a story and we’re going to promote the sh*t out of that,” his aide said. “It’s un-American crap.”

Trott was booed by Town Hall attendees after suggesting the U.S. military is “the weakest it’s ever been.”

Republican politicians in states across the country have been avoiding holding Town Halls due to protests and anger over representation. Amber Barbieri, 35, one of Trott’s constituents told the Detroit Free Press, “I’ve called. I’ve showed up and tried to make appointments and it’s always, ‘we’ll get back to you.'”

As he left the stage, voters could be heard chanting, “Vote him out!” Trott’s aide was then heard on the mic confirming that they “bounced” certain questions they didn’t want to have to answer.

