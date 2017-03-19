Mike Pence to receive ‘Working for Women’ award from Kellyanne Conway’s conservative women’s group

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) speaks to Fox News on Nov. 18, 2014.

Vice President Mike Pence will be awarded the “Working for Women” honor from the Independent Women’s Forum Wednesday despite years of working to hurt women.

According to a release sent to New York Magazine, “the award recognizes an individual who values free markets, works to create a more dynamic and innovative work world, and celebrates the valuable contributions women make to society,” Jezebel reported Sunday.

Pence was the real extremist on the ticket with a long list of victims. After fighting to take down Planned Parenthood in Congress for Indiana, he became governor and took it to a state level.

Pence led the GOP’s efforts to destroy Planned Parenthood with six pieces of legislation in just six years. He went so far as to threaten to shut down the government if Planned Parenthood continued to be funded. He not only cut needle exchange programs to provide clean needles to addicts, he then worked to shut down clinics where people could get free HIV/AIDS testing. The result was an HIV outbreak, which he ignored for two months before being forced to act.

Pence is scoring the award because Kellyanne Conway is on the organization’s board. Jezebel notes the irony of a group that celebrates “personal liberty” while awarding a man who opposes the personal liberty of women.