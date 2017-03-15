MSNBC’s Mika appalled at how Trump has to be treated like a child: Lawmakers are ‘parenting the president’

Rep. Adam Schiff and Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski questioned the president’s maturity during an interview Wednesday morning with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is pushing his Republican colleagues to investigate White House ties to Russia.

Schiff told the “Morning Joe” co-host that President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had wiretapped him during the campaign had undermined White House credibility and could eventually harm national security.

“We have to impress upon this White House that there are real costs when he makes these baseless claims,” Schiff said. “The best example I could give is, if six months from now he should say Iran is cheating on the nuclear deal, if he’s making it up, it’s a big problem, but if he’s telling the truth, it’s an even bigger problem.”

Brzezinski said the lawmaker’s comments reminded her of a parent trying to teach important life lessons to a child.

“It sounds like you’re parenting the president,” she said. “You keep saying, ‘We need to show the president there are costs to making these claims, you have to understand the ramifications of making baseless claims.’ It sounds like something you would say to a child you were raising.”

Schiff said he wants to help Trump grow into the job because U.S. success was tied to the president.

“We need the presidency to be successful,” Schiff said. “We don’t want to give up our role as champion of liberty around the world. This president is not yet standing up to his responsibilities.”

However, Schiff wasn’t optimistic that Trump would rise to the challenges of his office.

“I am losing hope, frankly, that is ever going to happen,” he said.