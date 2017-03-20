‘Not credible’: MSNBC panel scalds intel head Nunes for claim he’s never heard of Carter Page, Roger Stone

Susan Del Percio, Jonathan Alter -- (MSNBC screenshot)

House Intelligence Committee head Rep. Devin Nunes came under withering criticism during a MSNBC panel on FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Following the hearing Nunes, who is heading up the House investigation into ties between Trump’s campaign staffers and the Russians, was asked about Trump associates Roger Stone and Carter Page — both targets of the FBI and said he had never heard of them, telling reporters, “I don’t know those people.”

“Chairman Nunez, also a member of Donald Trump’s transition team has not heard of Roger Stone. Has not heard of Carter Page,” an incredulous MSNBC host Katy Tur told her panel. “He knew of Paul Manafort from the convention. What do you make of that?”

MSNBC political analyst Jonathan Alter politely called Nunes a liar.

“To use a word used a lot in reference to Donald Trump: that’s not credible,” Alter explained. “He has clearly heard of these individuals. He’s doing the same thing that Sean Spicer and the rest of them are doing, which is backing and filling, you know, trying to finesse these issues. And the problem is, in today’s media environment, you can’t finesse them forever. Eventually you have somebody with great credibility like Comey coming forward and saying, ‘Look, we got to call a spade a spade. The president was not correct. His tweets were not accurate.'”

“Eventually facts are, as we’ve heard, stubborn things,” he continued. “They can be held off for a certain time and then they find their way in.”

Addressing Nunes’ claims of ignorance, Republican consultant Susan Del Percio added, “I think Roger Stone would be extremely upset if that’s the case.”

