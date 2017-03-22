‘Nothing more than nepotism’: Conservative commentator trashes Ivanka Trump’s ‘creepy’ role in the White House

Former Ted Cruz staffers Amanda Carpenter, Alice Stewart -- CNN screengrab

Conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter had very few kinds word for First Daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday night, calling her job alongside her father in the White House “creepy.”

Appearing on CNN with host Don Lemon, the former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shot right out of the gate with criticism of Ivanka who is being given both a security clearance and a West Wing office.

“I want to start with you,” Lemon said addressing Carpenter. “You wrote a tough column for Cosmo about this. Here’s part of what you said. ‘She sits with foreign dignitaries and is setting up an office in the White House and issued government communication devices and seeking clearance. What is she doing? Nobody knows. What qualifies her? Apparently being the president’s daughter. There’s a word for this: nepotism. And it makes everything that Ivanka has done up to this point to position herself as an example for working women into a farce.”

“Why nepotism?” Lemon asked.

“The only reason she is getting West Wing space and a security clearance is because she is the president’s daughter. Because she is the direct bloodline line to the president,” Carpenter explained. “No one else has the kind of privilege she does in this position, which doesn’t have a title.”

“We don’t know what she is going to be doing in this vague description of being ‘eyes and ears’ for the president — which is actually a little creepy,” she continued. “What is most worrisome to me is that fact that she says , as a way of smoothing over the concerns on this, by saying that she will quote, ‘volunteer to abide by ethics laws.”’

“No one else gets to volunteer,” Carpenter smirked. “You are expected to comply with them. I mean, will she volunteer to go to jail if she does not comply with them? I don’t think so. Everything about this arrangement signifies privilege in a special position for a presidential daughter that is nothing other than nepotism.”

“Ivanka Trump is no advocate for working women,” Carpenter later stated. “She is taking a job from a well-qualified woman who most probably has, most certainly has, more national security experience than Ivanka Trump. I do not know why Ivanka Trump is sitting at that table for critical decision making that could impact our homeland security.”

“Someone needs to explain that because I think there are far more qualified men and women who should have that spot in the White House over Ivanka Trump.”

