‘Nothing supports what the president said’: Jason Chaffetz questions Trump’s wiretapping charges

Appearing on CBS This Morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said he had no interest in opening up an investigation of President Donald Trump’s claims that his Trump Tower offices had been bugged by former President Barack Obama prior to the election.

“I learned a long time ago, I’m going to keep my eyes wide open,” Chaffetz said when asked about Trump’s explosive Saturday morning tweets. “You never know when you turn a corner what you may or may not see. But thus far I have not seen anything directly that would support what the president has said.”

The Utah Republican who has indicated that he will still pursue hearings into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, said an investigation into Trump’s allegations should be led by House Intelligence Committee head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), but that he would be happy to provide a “supporting role.”

After marveling about the fact that Trump had just come off a high after his Tuesday night speech to Congress was well received, Chaffetz said it was possible that the president was on to something, but that he needed to see some evidence.

“Look, it’s a very serious allegation. The president has at his fingertips tens of billions of dollars in intelligence apparatus,” he said. “I’ve got to believe — I think he might have something there, but if not, we’re going to find out.”

