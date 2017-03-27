‘Nunes is the fence jumper!’: Internet mocks Nunes for claim he could sneak onto White House grounds

During an appearance on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes addressed recent reports that he had met with an intelligence source on White House grounds the day before briefing the president.

Nunes came under fire last week for his visit with President Donald Trump, during which he tipped off the president to information that his transition team may have been “incidentally surveilled.”

When Blitzer asked if he understood why it might seem “conspicuous” that Nunes made the White House trip the day before meeting Trump, he said, “if I wanted to, I could have snuck onto White House grounds at night when nobody would have seen me.”

Here’s what people had to say about Nunes:

!!! NUNES IS THE FENCE JUMPER !!! https://t.co/qk6t2b8N4R — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 27, 2017

Honestly, at this point the most 2017 thing to happen would be for the next White House fence jumper to turn out to be Nunes. https://t.co/ewuQboQSgg — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) March 27, 2017

Somebody alert the @SecretService of a potential intruder https://t.co/MYWbvFKkqh — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 27, 2017

So apparently Nunes climbed over the WH fence or something lol — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 27, 2017

I found footage of Devin Nunes leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/qGL0UHSkHq — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 27, 2017

Devin Nunes on the White House grounds. pic.twitter.com/xQ1sgNpkuk — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 27, 2017

Can’t you picture 45 in his bathrobe, shuffling to a side door to let Nunes in…. — nothankyousir (@HoltonSharp) March 27, 2017

Devin Nunes is out in my yard right now. What should I do? — Colin McEnroe (@colinmcenroe) March 27, 2017

Around the IC, Devin Nunes was known as the Gene Parmesan of Capitol Hill. https://t.co/Xg8FfB9455 — Adam Smith (@asmith83) March 27, 2017

WH: Hi, we got some intel you can leak to vaguely pretend our wiretap claim wasn’t BS. GOP House Intel Chair Nunes: I’ll be right over. — Trumpismentallyill (@rjdomos) March 27, 2017

@ryanobles @Acosta @AdamSchiffCA nunes is going to need a ladder to get out the hole he keeps digging for himself. — Chocolate Lab (@Landesigner) March 27, 2017

Nunes thinks he a combination of James Bond and a ninja, when in reality he’s just a not too bright guy in a very sticky situation. https://t.co/czvQDQWTsn — bliss_street (@bliss_street) March 27, 2017

This is all (bad) House of Cards shit.. #Hardball All that’s missing is Nunes sneaking out for some BBQ, too.. — Simon Byrd (@Uosdwis) March 27, 2017