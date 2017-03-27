Quantcast

‘Nunes is the fence jumper!’: Internet mocks Nunes for claim he could sneak onto White House grounds

Erin Corbett

27 Mar 2017 at 19:42 ET                   
Rep Devin Nunes (Photo: Facebook)

During an appearance on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes addressed recent reports that he had met with an intelligence source on White House grounds the day before briefing the president.

Nunes came under fire last week for his visit with President Donald Trump, during which he tipped off the president to information that his transition team may have been “incidentally surveilled.”

When Blitzer asked if he understood why it might seem “conspicuous” that Nunes made the White House trip the day before meeting Trump, he said, “if I wanted to, I could have snuck onto White House grounds at night when nobody would have seen me.”

Here’s what people had to say about Nunes:

