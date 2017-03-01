Obama admin scrambled to preserve evidence of meetings between Russian officials and Trump associates: NYT

(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

President Barack Obama’s administration hastily tried to disseminate information about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties between Russia and the incoming Trump administration, the New York Times reports.

According to former U.S. intelligence officials, European allies of the United States provided the former administration with information regarding meetings in Europe between Russian officials and associates of Trump. The Obama administration’s goal was two-fold: To “ensure that such meddling isn’t duplicated in future American or European elections, and to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators.”

The Trump administration has denied any involvement between his campaign and officials associated with the Russian government.