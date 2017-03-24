Oklahoma woman demands answers on Trumpcare while stuck on airplane with her senator

Kendall Brown catches her Senator on a plane and demands discussion of healthcare (Photo: Kendall Brown/Twitter)

Oklahoma resident Kendall Brown tweeted to Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) Thursday morning after he said that it was his role to “listen to all voices” on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. She invited him to respond to her letters, emails and tweets about the topic, but once again her questions and comments went unanswered.

By a shocking twist of fate, however, Lanford came face to face with Brown on an airline flight that evening. After posting the photo of Lankford on her Facebook page, the comments filled with people urging her to talk to him and demand answers.

“Hand him a note if you don’t want to talk to him. Do something or you’ll regret it,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

Brown took to Twitter instead, encouraging him to chat with her about the GOP’s repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Hi @SenatorLankford I still would like to talk about the ACA with you. I haven't been able to reach you but your on my flight. Want to chat? pic.twitter.com/9vV5RL1IiT — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 24, 2017

.@SenatorLankford I am free for the next hour, as it appears you are too. What serendipity! I am in row 19 but can come to you no problem. — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 24, 2017

.@SenatorLankford if tonight doesn't work (some people get nervous on airplanes, I would understand) we're headed the same place. Let's… — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 24, 2017

.@SenatorLankford schedule a time to get together. Coffee is on me. Love, a constituent of yours that would like my voice heard — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 24, 2017

Many on twitter were encouraging her to go up to talk to him, buy him a drink or even offer to tell him about her cycle, given he’s so interested in so-called “personhood” legislation. Instead, Brown wrote him a note and spoke with him briefly, asking if she could buy him a cup of coffee to talk about health care and the GOP’s bill.

UPDATE: I spoke with @SenatorLankford and gave him this. I'm very hopeful we'll be able to get coffee this week & look forward to chatting! pic.twitter.com/AtbRwkJm6P — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 24, 2017

In an interview after the plan landed at nearly 1:00 a.m. Oklahoma time, Brown told Raw Story that the meeting was “unexpected.” Lankford came back to her seat after she’d written out the note and intended to take it up to him. Navigation of the beverage cart blocked her from approaching him but she was shocked when he came back to her aisle.

According to Brown, Lankford asked “specifically” what her question was.

“I want to share my story with you and I want to have my voice heard on why the ACA is important to me,” she said. Brown went on to tell him that she could be available to talk further with him “literally any time.”

Lankford asked her how she had reached out to him before and she told him about the letter she sent, multiple emails and tweets over the last month. “Well, you’ll probably get a letter from me in the mail soon,” Lankford told her.

Brown said that she doesn’t expect he’ll meet with her in person but hopes he might give her a call on the phone. She was wished they could meet in person because earlier Thursday Lankford did an interview with a Tulsa radio station in which he said that he felt it was his role as a senator to “listen to all voices” on the health care debate. However, Brown noted Lankford hasn’t held a town hall on the topic.

“He pretty specifically isn’t listening to all voices right now and that’s why I approached him,” Brown said. “I know there are a lot of people out there that have just as compelling stories about why they need the ACA. So, I had an obligation to approach him, not just for me but for everyone.”

She said that after she began tweeting at Lankford her Facebook and Twitter mailboxes filled up with stories from people on how the ACA impacted their lives for the better. She intends to print the stories and photos to give to Lankford if he agrees to meet with her. She also said that she will ask him to hold a town hall in Oklahoma so his constituents will be able to talk with him in person.

Lankford did thank her on Twitter after the encounter.